KEYSER,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One defeated Romney Post 91, 7-3 in their opener at the West Virginia American Legion State Tournament, at Potomac State College.

Wheeling scored six times in the second inning to take control of the game. Eli Petho had three hits for Post One. Trevor Thomas had two RBI in the win.

Wheeling will now play Morgantown Post Two, at 10 a.m. Friday.