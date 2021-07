WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1 won the opening game in the area one tournament 5-2 over Wellsburg at the JB Chambers I-470 complex.

Brodie Selmon and Michael Toepher each had two runs batted in for Wheeling.

The second game of the night was not played however between Moundsville Post 3 and Parkersburg Post 15. Moundsville had to forfeit due to not having enough players.

So now Wheeling will face Parkersburg, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday the loser play Wellsburg following that game.