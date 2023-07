ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville Post 159 earned a 4-0 win over Wheeling Post 1 Wednesday night at Memorial Park.

St.C pitcher Jake Heatherington went the distance allowed just three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

At the plate Braylen Blomquist was 4-4 with a pair of doubles, Peyton Blue had two RBI for Post 159. St.Clairsville is now 15-3 , Wheeling is 19-5.