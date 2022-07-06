ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville Post 159 completed the season sweep of Jefferson County Post 33 Wednesday night with 11-10 walk-off win.

Scoreless through three innings the two teams combined for 21 runs in the final four.

Trailing 9-8 entering the top of the seventh Post 33 would score runs on a sac fly from Landon Pownall and a base hit from Zach Smith.

Post 159 answered in the bottom of the seventh with rbi hits from Dylan Gregorcic to tie the game and Mason Myers to win the game.