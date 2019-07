WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Moundsville Post Three remained unbeaten in the 31st Beast of the East Tournament with a pair of wins Friday.

Moundsville opened the day with a 13-5 win over the E80 Iron Pigs as they pounded out 14 hits with four runs in the first and fourth innings.

In game two of the day they beat New Martinsville Post 28 11-3. Moundsville with a six run sixth to put the game out of reach.

With the wins on Friday , Moundsville is now 3-0 in the Beast.