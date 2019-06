WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post One scored three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally and beat the defending Ohio state champs Circleville Post 134, 7-6.

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Dylan Gongola put Wheeling in front for good with a sac-fly to left scoring Jarod Jones.

With the win Wheeling improves to 13-4 on the season, they will host Circleville again at 11:00 a.m and Funkstown, Maryland at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.