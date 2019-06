WHEELING-W.Va. (WTRF) – Ryan Hummel struck out seven hitters in five innings of work to help lead Wheeling Post One to a 3-1 win over New Martinsville Post 28.

With the win Wheeling improves to 12-4 on the season. At the plate Hunter Kelly had a triple and Jarod Jones a double for Post One.

Keaton Cushman with the lone RBI for Post 28.