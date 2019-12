BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – Luke Powell scored more than 30 points for the fourth straight time this season as Barnesville (4-0) defeated Bellaire 91-63, Tuesday night.

Powell dropped in 33 on the Big Reds while also pulling down 13 rebounds. He has now scored 32,46, 44 and 33 in his first four games. Kason Powell added 20 in the win for the Rocks.

Trenton Wilson led the Reds with 25.