WHEELING, WV- The story of the first three games of the Central Division Semifinal Series has been the performances of the road teams. On Wednesday night, the Fort Wayne Komets collected their first win of the series, as they scored three goals in a span of 4:36 in the first period, and ended up tallying four on the night as part of a 50-shot attack. Cam Hausinger was the lone goal scorer for the Nailers, who lead the best-of-seven set, two games to one.



The Nailers were on their heels for the majority of the first period, as Fort Wayne put 28 shots on goal, and three of them found their way in. Wheeling did get the first marker of the evening. Sam Houde got a step on the left side of the ice and cruised in with a left side wrist shot. Samuel Harvey made the save, but the rebound went straight to Cam Hausinger who buried the follow-up chance from the right circle. Special teams helped the Komets turn things into their favor in the latter stages of the stanza. Shortly after Wheeling’s first minor expired, Anthony Petruzzelli chipped in a loose puck in the low slot. 3:14 later, Fort Wayne struck on the power play, as Willie Corrin blasted in a one-timer from the middle of the blueline, which was set up by Matt Alvaro. Then, with under a minute to go, another man advantage produced a third strike, as Oliver Cooper tipped in Shawn Szydlowski’s initial shot from the right wing wall.



There were a few chances for the Nailers to rebound in the middle frame, as they received three power plays. However, on one of those opportunities, the Komets went the other way and recorded a shorthanded goal. Mark Rassell broke away from his own blueline, and shifted the puck from his forehand to his backhand, which he lifted into the top right corner of the cage.



Wheeling took 11 shots in the third period, but was unable to slice into the deficit, as Fort Wayne took the 4-1 score to a final.



Samuel Harvey picked up the win for the Komets, as he made 22 saves on 23 shots. Louis-Philip Guindon stood on his head for the Nailers, as he set a career high with 46 saves on 50 shots.



The Nailers and Komets will play game four of their Central Division Semifinal Series at WesBanco Arena on Friday at 7:10 p.m. , followed by game five on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.