PREVIEW: CJ Goodwin talks the Big Game with 7News's Scott Nolte
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) - Through the years the Ohio Valley has had a number of players play in the biggest game of the year. Most recently, Wheeling's CJ Goodwin.
The Linsly grad played for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI also against New England. Coming up tonight after the Super Bowl on WTRF-CBS, I hope you'll join me as I talk one-on-one with CJ about his inspiring story and how he wants kids from Wheeling and all over the Ohio Valley to know that whatever their dreams are, they can reach them. I think you will really enjoy our conversation!
