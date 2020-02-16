PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up

by: Devin Jackson

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 15: DeAndre Thompkins #1 of the DC Defenders carries the ball against the NY Guardians during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — It was a match-up of two Penn State alums at Audi Field in Washington D.C. New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin was on one sideline, while D.C. Defenders wide receiver De’Andre Thompkins was on the other.

However, the game went very differently for both players. New York Guardians week one star Matt McGloin was absolutely horrendous against the Defenders. McGloin completed five of 13 passes, for 44 yards and two interceptions, one of them being returned for a pick six.

It got so bad for McGloin in the first half that during his sideline interview heading into halftime, McGloin said they need to “change the entire offensive game plan.” McGloin was benched in the fourth quarter.

It is safe to say this was a day to forget for McGloin.

Meanwhile, on the other sideline, De’Andre Thompkins was shining all game long. Thompkins caught six passes, for 92 yards and a touchdown. This was his debut game for the D.C. Defenders, and he certainly impressed.

He was electrifying all over the field, and will be sure to turn the heads of NFL scouts should he continue to play well.

Thompkins missed their week one game with a foot injury.

But week 2? PSU….PSU…PSU!

The Guardians and McGloin will look to bounce back next week when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Battlehawks.

The Defenders and Thompkins take their show out west to take on the LA Wildcats. The Defenders will look to pick up win number three.

