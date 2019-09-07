Raiders release Antonio Brown before playing a game with team

El wide receiver de los Raiders de Oakland, Antonio Brown (84), se coloca el casco antes de un juego de pretemporada de la NFL contra los Cardenales de Arizona, el jueves 15 de agosto de 2019, en Glendale, Arizona. (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have released disgruntled star receiver Antonio Brown before he ever played a game for the team.

The Raiders announced the decision Saturday, hours after he requested his release in the latest turn in a dramatic first summer with the team. Oakland opens its season Monday night.

Brown was upset about his latest team fine over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years in Brown’s contract.

Oakland instead decided to cut ties entirely. The Raiders had been counting heavily Brown after trading a third and fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh for the game’s most prolific receiver in March. They also gave him a new three-year contract worth $50.1 million that now is void following the release.

