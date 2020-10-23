Ramsey’s Game Winning Goal Lifts Park Past Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Loryn Ramey’s game winning goal in overtime lifted Wheeling Park past Morgantown 1-0, to give the Park the Region 1 Section 1 Championship.
The Patriots advance to the Regional Final, October 31 at Brooke High School.
