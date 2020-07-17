High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Reasbeck Makes Waves At Myrtle Beach Tournament

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s Ryan Reasbeck coming off of a sophomore season where he averaged 20 points and seven rebounds a game is continuing to work on his skills. Recently at Big Shots Tournament in Myrtle Beach he made a big impression.

Playing for Big Shots Elite West Virginia he averaged 26 points per contest and hit 27 three pointers in six games, and even went for 40 one time. He was referred to by one camp analyst as the top knock down shooter at the tournament. After having his high school season cut short by the Coronavirus, Ryan says getting opportunities like this are important to help him continue to grow as a player.

” It’s good,” said Reasbeck. “It’s nice seeing all the hard work pay off, but you can’t stop you got to keep grinding everyday. Just keep your foot on the gas pedal and good things will come. I’m lucky that my teammates, DJ Saunders from Park looks for me, he plays on my team, made some shots and we were be to get it done I guess.”

Reasbeck said coach Lance Bibey played a big role in getting him on the team for the summer and for that he’s very appreciative.

