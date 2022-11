WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park senior quarterback Brett Phillips set three records Friday in the Patriots 70-10 win over John Marshall.

Phillips threw for single game records of 464 yards and seven touchdowns. The seven touchdown passes gives him 34 for the season also a new record, breaking the old mark of 30 set by Alex Dunlevy in 2020.

Park finishes the regular season at 7-3.