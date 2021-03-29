High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Record Setting Performance For Turner In Her Final Home Meet

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Swimming in her final home meet of her outstanding career Wheeling Park’s Abby Turner set two new school records.

Already the record holder in the in 50 free and 100 free, she set new records Monday in the 200 free in a time of 1:52.36 and the in the 100 fly in 58.71.

She is also a member of three record relay teams the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free. She helped lead the Lady Patriots to a 121-15 win over Oak Glen to cap an 8-0 season. While the boys defeated Oak Glen 111-15.

Next up for all the swimmers the regional meet on April 10th. Turner is the defending state champion in the 100 freestyle. Turner is headed to the Air Force Academy on a swimming scholarship. Her teammate Jenna Bopp who is head to Marshall on a swimming scholarship is the defending state champ in the 100 breastroke.

