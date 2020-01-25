Red Devils beat Monarchs

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO- The St. Clairsville Red Devils hosted the John Marshall Monarchs on Friday night. Before the game started, the Red Devils offered a moment of silence for John Jenkins. The Monarchs struck first. Derrick Derrow scored the bucket, making the score 4-0 in favor of John Marshall. But Will Balgo answered for St. Clairsville, tying things up at 4. Isac Babiczuk then scored the layup for John Marshall .
Drew Sefsick answered with a basket for the red devils and St. Clairsville went on to win 61-54.