St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – It was up 35-7 at the half on Cambridge.

Sefsick took it in with the quarterback sneak from the 6 to extend the lead to 42-7.

The Devils were back from more. Sefsick found Oberdick from midfield who took it to the end zone all the way from the 45.

St. Clairsville continues its terror and wins big 55-28.