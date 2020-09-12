Red Devils Now 3-0

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Red Devils played host to East Liverpool on Friday night. Both team entered the matchup 2-0 on the season. The Potters came out with an early start. Devin Toothman’s 63 yard run put East Liverpool up first, 6-0. The Red Devils responded with a pick in the endzone by Logan Shields. Then on the ensuring play, Drew Sefsick connected with Colin Oberdick for the 91 yard touchdown run, tying the game up.

In the second half of the game, St. Clairsville would pull away with three touchdowns. The Red Devils went on to win 34-20, improving to 3-0 on the season.