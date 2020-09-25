Red Devils now 5-0

WINTERSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Red Devils visited the Indian Creek Redskins on Thursday night to kick off week five of the high school football season in the Ohio Valley. Entering the game, the Redskins were 1-3 on the season, coming off of their first win of the season over Buckeye Local. The Redskins had a tough matchup against he unbeaten Red Devils who were 4-0 on the season, and ranked first in Ohio’s Division IV.

The Red Devils won 41-7, scoring 6 touchdowns. St. Clairsville’s win allows the Red Devils to improve to 5-0 on the season. St. Clairsville will take on the Harrison Central Huskies next, on the road on Oct. 2nd.