Red Devils now 6-0

CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Red Devils paid a visit to Cadiz to take on the Harrison Central Huskies on Friday night in a good old, “battle of the coal-bucket.” The Huskies struck first. Kobe Mitchell connected with Jonathon Vermillion in the endzone for the 25 yard score. Mitchell then found Clayton Nunez for the 32 yard score, giving the Huskies a 12-0 lead. Red Devils answered when Jacob Jordan took he handoff and found some open space up the left side and scored from 5 yards out. The Red Devils would then go on to win 35-20, claiming the Coal Bucket. St. Clairsville improves to 6-0 on the season.
