BELLAIRE,OHIO (WTRF) – St>Clairsville picked up a tough road win Tuesday night at Bellaire.

The Red Devils downed the Big Reds 83-69. Avery Henry led St.C with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Ryan McCort added 21 and Colin Oberdick had 18.

Jakob Dowling led Bellaire with 20 and Owen Ward had 14.