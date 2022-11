MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders opened their season Tuesday with an impressive 71-57 win over St.Clairsville.

Alex Reese led all scorers with a game-high 26 points while his Rider teammate Denali Jackson finished with a triple-double 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Cole Thoburn was tops for the Red Devils with 22 points and Tyson Pastor chipped in with 16 points.