MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Alex Reese had quite the night Tuesday inside Tolbert Gymnasium at Martins Ferry against Union Local .

Reese had a double-double with 32 points and 16 rebounds, ,but he also blocked eight shots.

The Riders rallied from a 35-27 halftime deficit to win 58-56 over UL.

Anthony Booth added 14 points for the Riders.