Wheeling, W. Va. – The road to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs continued on Wednesday when the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team (8-17, 7-12) took on Fairmont State. After a back and forth battle throughout the first half, the Falcons would put up 41 second-half points and Wheeling just didn’t have enough in the tank as they fell 75-68.

Jordan Reid led the way for the Cardinals on the night scoring 22 points and pulling in 10 rebounds for the double-double. Teammate John Korte also pulled in a double-double for his team with 11 points and 13 rebounds and Brent Price rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts with 14 points of his own.

The Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team is back in action on Saturday, February 23rd, when they hit the road to face Frostburg State at 4 pm.