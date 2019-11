YORKVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Harrison Central Huskies traveled to take on the Buckeye Local Panthers on Friday night. Harrison Central led 26-6 after the first quarter, thanks to four first half touchdowns from quarterback Kobe Mitchell. The Huskies defeated the Panthers 39-6, claiming the V.A.L.E.S. trophy. Harrison Central finished their season 4-6. The Panthers finished their season 1-9.