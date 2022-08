STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia became Ohio’s all-time high school football wins leader Friday win Big Red’s 21-0 win over Louisville.

Now in his 40th season coach Saccoccia has 402 wins. He passes Jim France of Akron Coventry and Akron Manchester who had 401.

Now 1-0 Big Red visits New Philadelphia next week.