Report: Mike McCarthy new head coach of Cowboys

DALLAS, Tex. (WFRV) — The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday reports the Cowboys have agreed to terms less than 24 hours after Jason Garrett was let go.

Glazer says the official announcement and a press conference are expected later this week.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin says, “This will have a profound impact on the NFC. Mike McCarthy has a talented and young QB to work with for the foreseeable future. And one of the most talented RBs in the league. Jason Garrett went 2-3 in the playoffs and two of those losses were to the Packers.”

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy left the Packers with 4 games left in the 2018 season after losing to the Arizona Cardinals.

