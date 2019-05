Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va.(WTRF) - According to a report in the Indy Star, John Peckinpaugh is leaving Wheeling Jesuit after one season as the men's basketball coach to take a high school coaching position.

The story states he was officially hired Tuesday night by the Noblesville, Indiana school board as their new boy's basketball coach.

In his one season leading the Cardinals he went 9-21, after an 0-10 start.