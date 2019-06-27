Riders have taken on the attitude and personality of the Ohio Valley.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The countdown to the American Arena League championship game continues as we are now just three days from the Roughriders and Carolina Energy meeting at WesBanco Arena.

A trio of local players on the team will be trying to help secure a championship for the Valley. Cole Smelley of Bridgepost, Jer’yl Christian of Steubenville and Connor Arlia of Madonna. Arlia says this team has really taken on Ohio Valley attitude and personality.

” Just a blue color atmosphere of what West Virginia stands for and means as Roughriders and our organization I feel like we are representing that very well and we have another opportunity to do that in this championship game. All the support that you’ve seen and the amazing love and support that everyone is showing us it’s a blessing. I think this place could be packed come Saturday and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The Riders beat the Energy last year in the semifinals to advance to the championship.