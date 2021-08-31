Rieman’s 6 TD’s earns him Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week

Shadyside, OH (WTRF) – What a night Shadyside senior Wyatt Reiman had in the Tigers win over Shenandoah.

He scored six touchdowns in the Tigers 47-13 victory, which actually ties the school record he set during his sophomore season. He scored several different ways including three times on the ground, two through the air, and one on a punt return. As he often does, Reiman pointed the spotlight at some of his teammates.

“…My line, for sure. Without them I wouldn’t (have been) able to do it,” Rieman said.

“You’re not anticipating a 6 touchdown performance. You’re hoping to get a win out of it but, you know, he was just able to find the creases on a lot of runs and he’s got great vision when he’s carrying the football so he’s got a knack or that and a few of them came through the passing. You know, he got open on a few passes and when he gets into the open field he’s very hard to stop,” Head Coach Mark Holenka said.

Now 2-0, the Tigers will visit Buckeye Local this Friday.