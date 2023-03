MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – The River Pilots advanced to the division IV east district final thanks to their 40-26 win over Strasburg.

Ty Long and Kabel Isaly led the Pilots with 14 points each. River will face Hiland in the district championship Friday at 7 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School.

The Hawks downed Caldwell 53-46.