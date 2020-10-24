HANNIBLE, OHIO. (WTRF)- The River Pilots hosted the Reedsville Eastern Eagles on Friday night in the Division 7, Region 27 quarterfinals. Carter Dennis put the Pilots on the board first with a one yard touchdown run, making the score 7-0, in favor of River. Brody Lollathin would then connect with Michael Johnson for 3 touchdowns in the first half. With just seconds to go in the first half, Chase Lawrence added to River’s score with a 60 yard pick six. The Pilots led 35-0 at the half and went on to win 49-13. They will take on Shadyside in a regular season rematch in the Region 27 semifinals.
River Advances to Regional Semifinal
