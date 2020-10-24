River Advances to Regional Semifinal

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) - Morgantown improved to 2-1 on the season with their 61-40 win over Linsly Friday at Pony Lewis Field.

The Mohigans jumped out to a 20-0 lead over the Cadets. Linsly would close the gap to 26-20 in the third quarter but that's as close as they would get. With the loss the Cadets slip to 5-3 on the season they will host Kiski Prep next Saturday.