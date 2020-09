HANNIBLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The River Pilots played host to their rivals, the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Friday. The game was scoreless in the first quarter. It was Magnolia ball when it was picked off by Jake Rose. But the Pilots weren’t able to turn it into points.

Later in the first quarter, Brody Lollathin connected with Avery Creamer on a trick play for the 48 yard score. The Pilots win wen ton to win 47-14.