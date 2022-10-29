HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF)-The River Pilots cruised right into the second round of the playoffs with a 49-6 win over Miller.
The Pilots will host Fairfield Christian in the second round, the Knights defeated Bridgeport 42-24.
by: Scott Nolte
