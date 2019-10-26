River Defeats Caldwell

HANNIBLE, OHIO (WTRF)- The River Pilots hosted River on Friday night. River started second half with a defensive mind, Avery Creamer brought down the quarterback for the third sack in a row on that drive. Later in the third, Carter Dennis drove in a score on the ground, making it 7-0.
River once again, Michael Johnson on the ground, got hit and the ball popped out, Braxton Dudley recovered it and took it inside the 30 yard line. On that following drive, Dudley dropped back and found a wide open Chris Hill for a 30 yard touchdown pass. River would come out on top 36-14.