NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va- The River Pilots visited the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Friday night. River defeated Magnolia, 34-14, improving to 2-2 on the season. The Pilots take on Barnesville next on Sept. 27th at 7 p.m. The Blue Eagles will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on Frontier next on Sept. 27th at 7 p.m.