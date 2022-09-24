BRIDGEPORT,OHIO (WTRF) – River rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 49-8 win over Bridgeport Friday.
The Pilots are now 5-1 they will host Shadyside next week while the Bulldogs slip to 3-3 and travel to Beallsville.
by: Scott Nolte
