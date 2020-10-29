River – Shadyside Ready For Rematch

HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second time this month, River and Shadyside will meet on the football field this time for a spot in the Ohio Division VII Region 27 championship game.

The Tigers won the first meeting Oct. 2 also at Flannery Field, 27-25.

So far in the playoffs the Tigers have defeated Frontier 48-14 and then last week they knocked East Knox 14-0.

The Pilots had a close call in their first playoff game beating Waterford 7-6. Last week they handled Reedsville Eastern easily winning 49-13.

Shadyside has won four straight in the series and eight of the last nine.