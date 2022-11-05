HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – River advanced to the region 27 semifinal thanks to their 55-12 win over Fairfield Christian.
The Pilots will face Caldwell for a spot in the regional championship next Saturday.
The Redskins defeated Sciotoville 56-12.
by: Scott Nolte
