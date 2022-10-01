HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – River moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-7 win over Shadyside Friday night.
The Pilots are now 6-1 on the season and will host 6-1 Shenandoah next week.
The Tigers slip to 1-6 and visit Bellaire next Saturday.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – River moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-7 win over Shadyside Friday night.
The Pilots are now 6-1 on the season and will host 6-1 Shenandoah next week.
The Tigers slip to 1-6 and visit Bellaire next Saturday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now