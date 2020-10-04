River Valley crushes Bridgeport

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s homecoming at Bridgeport as they take on River View, Congratulations to Hannah Grahm cowed homecoming queen this afternoon.

The Bridgeport defense was looking good early on, Peyton Pyle gets the sack for the Dogs.

Later with Bridgeport trailing 7-0 Joey Bugaj gets the first down. Then Colin Jackson passes to Mason Alberts he gets to the outside and it’s a nice gain for the Bulldogs.

They will go for two and Jackson hits Sean White in the end-zone and the dogs lead 8-7.

But River Valley will answer Michael Conkle will Score from a few yards out to take the lead. River Valley goes on to win 39-22.