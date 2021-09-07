River’s Austin Creamer The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – Our choice for the week three Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week, River’s Austin Creamer. The senior running back ran for 212 yards and four scores in the Pilots 48-26 win over county rival Monroe Central.

Austin was the bell cow for a ground attack that churned out 390 yards total. The win was also the second straight for the Pilots who this week face cross river rival Magnolia. Austin’s twin brother Avery also got in on the running game attack as he added added 89 yards.