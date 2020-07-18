Roberta Olejasz Named Wheeling Central Girls Basketball Coach

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Roberta Olejasz has been named the new girls head basketball coach at Wheeling Central.

A 1990 Central graduate and a member of the schools Hall of Fame, Olejasz replaces Penn Kurtz who she had served under as an assistant coach.

Olejasz said, ” The passion that I have for this school and the Central family has been an integral part of my life. Central Pride are not just words to me, they are a way of life. Instilling this “pride and passion” in our current team is essential to me.”

Olejasz added she wants to thank the committee, athletic director, principal and president for putting their faith in her.