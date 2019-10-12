Rocks Drop Their Fourth Straight

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville lost their fourth straight, Friday night 55-7 to Fort Frye.
The Cadets are now 7-0 on the season while Barnesville slips to 3-4.
Next for the Cadets they host Caldwell while the Rocks host Monroe Central.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville lost their fourth straight, Friday night 55-7 to Fort Frye.
The Cadets are now 7-0 on the season while Barnesville slips to 3-4.
Next for the Cadets they host Caldwell while the Rocks host Monroe Central.