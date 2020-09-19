Rocks Improve to 3-1

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Barnesville taking on Shenandoah looking for win number 3 on the season. They started off good leading 7-0 in the second half.

After a Shenandoah turnover, the Rocks would take control, Cameron Woods will score on this 12 yard run making it 14-0 Barnesville.

Turnovers would hurt Shenandoah in the second half…Cameron Woods strips his man of the ball and then Jake Boulet on the loose ball, Jadyn Lucas in on the play also.

Then C.J. Hannahs with the screen pass to Spencer Bliss who scores and it’s 22-0 Barnesville.

Then Dayton Hill goes to the air but he is picked off by Bliss and the Rocks go on to win 22-8. Now they improve to 3-1 on the season.