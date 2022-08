BYESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Meadowbrook at half time in their match up Friday night.

The Shamrocks eventually led 35-0 in the third quarter on their way to a 42-7 win over the Colts.

Barnesville now 2-0 will host 0-2 Buckeye Trail next week. The 0-2 Colts will visit rival Cambridge (2-0).