LORE CITY, OHIO (WTRF) – Barnesville improved to 3-0 with a 31-20 win over Buckeye Trail, Friday night at Warriors Stadium.

Junior quarterback Ayden Hannahs threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Shamrocks attack.

Barnesville will travel to Sarahsville next week to face 3-0 Shenandoah.