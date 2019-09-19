High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Rocks-Zeps Meeting Highlights Week 4 Of The High School Football Season

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – We are headed into week four of the high school football season with a match up of 3-0 teams that highlights the card.

That’s Barnesville and Shenandoah. The Rocks stayed perfect with a 31-20 win over Buckeye Trail with the Hannahs connection leading the way. Ayden hooked up with Gage 10 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Zeps stayed unbeaten with a 49-20 win over Reigning Sports. The Zeps have won the last two meetings by a combined 54-0 score.

At the Dave Bruney Football complex the Purple Riders will host St.Clairsville. The Red Devils improved to 3-0 with a dominating 42-12 win over Meadowbrook . Martins Ferry got their first win of the season 50-7 over Union Local. St.C has won the last two in this series and six of the last seven overall.

At Monarch Stadium Friday, 1-2 John Marshall will host 2-1 Bellaire. The Monarchs got their first win of the season last week 28-6 over Preston County. Bellaire went on the road and earned a 27-19 win over Harrison Central. The Big Reds won last years match up with a lopsided score of 39-7, but the Monarchs have won three of the last five overall in the series.

