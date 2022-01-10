Ron Mauck Wrestling Championships to Return after 1-Year Hiatus

DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 22: Angel Rios of Valley High School, bottom, is competing against James Cordova of Sheridan High School during a Class 3A 106-pound match of the state wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 22, 2019. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – After taking 1 year off, a local and traditional high school wrestling tournament is returning to the Ohio Valley. The Ron Mauck wrestling championships is returning to WesBanco Arena after its first cancellation in 67 years. There are 42 teams in the bracket for this edition. A banquet was held on Monday evening to welcome in many coaches and athletes who will be participating.

“Last year, when we didn’t get the opportunity for the 2 states to compete against one another, a lot of people missed it so I think its awesome that we’re back,” Wheeling Park Wrestling Coach Brian Leggett said.

“I think taking that year off has just made it that much more exciting for our guys. They’re really ready to compete this week. They’ve been really excited for practice just coming in (and) gearing up. Taking that year off and not having it was pretty disappointing for them last year so it kind of doubled the excitement this year for them,” Wheeling Park Wrestling Coach Brian Leggett said.

The opening ceremonies for the championship begin at 6:00 PM.